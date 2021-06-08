Akanksha Puri says she is single and ready to mingle, but there’s a catch

There are many celebs who don’t talk about their personal lives, but isn’t one of them. In fact, she is quite vocal about it. Her break-up with Paras Chhabra was out in the open during Bigg Boss 13. In an interview to TOI, she has now said that she is single and ready to mingle. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma is one step away from making her relationship with Paras Chhabra official; says, ‘Happy that I have him in my life’

Said the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress, "I am single right now. I feel like my personal life is also under lockdown as of now (smiles). For some strange reason, people assume that when I quit any TV show, I have quit doing television altogether and when I break up with someone, they think I don't want to date anyone ever. That is definitely not the case!" She added that she is a little reserved and not very socially active. She also says that even though she is a private person, whenever someone asks her something, she has always given a straightforward answer. So she doesn't know why people make assumptions about her.

She added, "It isn't like I have restricted myself when it comes to finding a partner. I am ready to date. I feel with the lockdown, all the boys are also locked up somewhere (laughs). I hope I find someone like myself. I want all the qualities that I have, in my partner too." She said that more than anything, she wants someone who respects her and is honest. "I want a man who can be real in a world where everyone is trying to be fake. I don't have too many expectations, but I am clear about what I want in a guy," stated the actress.

However, there is a catch. The actress says that she doesn’t trust her choices anymore. She explains, “Currently, I am enjoying my singlehood. On some level, I also feel like I’ve told my family and friends to find the right man for me. While I usually make sound decisions in life, when it comes to choosing a partner for myself, I don’t trust my choices anymore.”