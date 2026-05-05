Akashdeep Saigal SLAMS ‘shallow negativity’ over playing Smriti Irani’s grandson in KSBKBT 2

Akashdeep Saigal, 51, isn't letting the internet grumble stop him. He's back on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, this time as Rio, Smriti Irani's on-screen grandson. Read further to know what the internet is talking about.

Akashdeep Saigal SLAMS ‘shallow negativity’ over playing Smriti Irani’s grandson in KSBKBT 2

Akashdeep Saigal, 51, isn’t letting the internet grumble stop him. He’s back on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, this time as Rio, Smriti Irani’s on-screen grandson. Here’s the what the controversy is about: Akashdeep is actually a year older than Smriti in real life. Fans noticed. Social media lit up, with plenty of people scratching their heads over how that family tree works.

Akashdeep isn’t losing sleep over it. He told Mid-Day he’s not here to convince trolls. “The truth is right there and can’t be twisted by a few insecure people online. We can’t even control our own hair growing, why bother fighting fate or a bigger plan?” he said. He shrugged off all the online noise, calling it nothing but “fear and insecurities from people hiding behind screens.” That kind of chatter, he believes, burns out fast.

He’s got zero doubts about Ektaa Kapoor’s choices. For him, her track record speaks for itself. “Why should we focus on a handful of loud critics when millions of viewers love and celebrate the show? If we did that, half these great stories would never exist.” His words for Ektaa? She’s a 'visionary' she trusts her own gut, runs on faith, and never waits for anyone’s approval.

If you haven’t kept up: In the original KSBKBT, Akashdeep played Ansh, Tulsi’s son. His character’s story ended in dark territory, sexual assault, a murder, Tulsi protecting Nandini and now he’s back, but as Rio. That alone is stirring up the plot. In a recent episode, Rio’s scene with Nandini rattles her; she can’t shake how much he looks like her late husband. It’s a fresh mess for the Virani family.

Akashdeep Saigal isn’t exactly a new face on Indian television. Back in the early 2000s, he grabbed everyone’s attention as Ansh Virani, Tulsi’s son in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The way he played that character, all intense and complicated, honestly made Ansh one of the show’s most talked about roles. And he didn’t stop there. Reality TV fans definitely remember him from Bigg Boss 5, where he reached the finals. He also popped up in Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Over the years, Akashdeep’s built a reputation for diving into edgy roles that spark tons of conversation. His latest comeback to the Kyunki universe? Yeah, it’s got people talking again.

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