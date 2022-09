Bigg Boss OTT contestant and top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has found herself in the middle of a MMS scandal. A video is going viral where people are claiming that the woman is Akshara Singh. This incident comes to the fore after Anjali Arora's leaked MMS video. The video allegedly captures Akshara Singh's private moments with a man. Explicit pics from the video is being shared all over on social media. Akshara Singh has not made any statement on the matter. However, a crying video of her which is two days old is now going viral. We can see Akshara Singh crying and lamenting the cheap mentality of the Bhojpuri industry. Also Read - After Anjali Arora, Akshara Singh's alleged MMS gets leaked; video widely circulated online



Akshara Singh's old crying video is now going viral. In the video, she says that her hard work has got her admirers, which has made people very jealous. She says that she has been targeted by some top people in the Bhojpuri industry. Akshara Singh said that people put on a facade of being good in front of the common man. In the video, Akshara Singh says people reported her You Tube account after her new Makar Sankranti song a year ago. She says people lack courage to fight her upfront, but prefer to attack from behind. Also Read - Imlie: Akshara Singh gushes over Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry; has THIS to say about them

After the new alleged MMS scandal, this crying video has now come to the forefront once again. Akshara Singh got a lot of popularity on Bigg Boss OTT. People loved the jodi of Pratik Sehajpal and her. The actress says she is fearless to take a stand for herself. In the mean time, she has posted a new reel on her Instagram account. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan dances with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh; fans go gaga over their chemistry [Watch VIRAL Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

Akshara Singh became quite famous after Bigg Boss OTT. Her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal was the talk of the town. People christened them as Prakshara. Akshara Singh is yet to given an official statement on the same.