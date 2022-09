Akshay Kumar has been facing the worst time of his long and storied career of late, probably even worse than his mid-90s phase, when none of his films were working back then, too. Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan all flopped big time this year, with Prithviraj being an outright disaster for the superstar at the box office after ages. Recently, Akshay Kumar appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his fourth release of 2022, Cuttputlli, and to everyone's dismay, he ended up blaming host Kapil Sharma for the disappointing performance of his movies. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah TROLLED for 3D wall art during Ganesh Chaturthi; netizens say, 'Plaster lagvalo' [Watch]

Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his movies flopping

In a new promo for the first episode of the returning Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asks , "Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?" A visibly annoyed Akshay replies, "Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working)," sending Kapil and everybody on set bursting into laughter. Watch the latest entertainment news promo for below:

Akshay Kumar bounces back with Cuttputlli on Disney Hotstar

BollywoodLife gave Cuttputlli 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review and wrote: "All things considered, Cuttputlli is a welcome return to form for Akshay Kumar both as a movie and when it comes to his own performance. In fact, this should've made it to the big screen over any one of his three erstwhile releases this year." The movie release on Disney Hotstar on 2nd September.