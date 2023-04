Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining the masses with his stellar performances. We have seen Ali in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up, season 1, and Bandini, among other shows. He is grabbing headlines for his latest collaboration with Kumar Sanu. He morally belongs to an Islamic family, and as the holy month of Ramadan is currently going on, Ali is fasting for the whole Ramadan month while simultaneously working at the same pace. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ali Merchant is Tina Datta's best friend Zuzu? Actor says, 'My family and I...'

The popular TV actor and DJ by profession, Ali Merchant, never misses out on any opportunity to entertain the audience to the fullest. The actor is currently fasting and working at the same time, as he has concerts and shows all over the country. He stays quite busy, and his days are filled with loads of work, but he's on fast for the whole holy month of Ramzan, and his devotion to work is also his top priority.

So, talking about how he manages to fast and work simultaneously during Ramadan month, Ali says, "Fasting teaches restraint, the ability to control worldly desires, and the ability to spend time in prayer. Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to capitalize on and earn Allah's (SWT) blessings and a way to seek salvation and forgiveness. Work is an ongoing process for life, which we are habituated to, so missing out on the above blessings in this holy month is not something I would want to lose out on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Mercchant (@alimercchant)

Ask Ali about his motivation for working during fast in Ramazan, He tells, "I get dizzy while fasting but when I see that the charity is going to the needy, it gives me great joy to see them happy and I pray and hope that nobody should ever sleep hungry. I have seen a lot of struggle in my past with no money and no work and now when I am in a position where I try to give back as much as I can, I have seen a lot of growth and surely it's the secret to my good life." Meanwhile, Ali Merchant is also busy shooting for his upcoming projects, which will be revealed soon.