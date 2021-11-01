Shehnaaz Gill made her first Twitter post after Sidharth Shukla's demise recently. She announced that her tribute for Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai. She used a line from Bigg Boss 13 to make the announcement. It is a very heartbreaking video and at the same time comforting. Sidharth Shukla left us all in despair on 2nd September when he passed away after a sudden and unforeseen heart attack early that unfateful morning. The actor's funeral was the most heartwrenching one. It is still unbelievable that Sidharth is no more between us, a part of this world. It feels as though he is still around. Post Shehnaaz released the song, she was trolled. People accused her of using Sidharth Shukla's name for her own benefit. Also Read - Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin to collaborate for a romantic music video? Here's what we know

Now, Aly Goni has come out in her support and said that she has all the rights to pay a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Aly wrote, "Stop it guys seriously." The user had originally written, "Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla."

Stop it guys seriously ?? https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Later, Aly Goni wrote, "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout."

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Well, we all still miss Sidharth Shukla!