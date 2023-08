Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin make for an adorable pair. They have been friends ever since they did Khatron Ke Khiladi together. Aly Goni had entered as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin Bhasin. Their bond grew on the show, and they fell in love. Aly supported Jasmin and took care of her in the Bigg Boss house. It was heartbreaking to see Jasmin’s eviction from the show. The way Aly cried shows how much he loves her.

Post the show ended, we saw their bonding and their music videos. Aly and Jasmin often keep going on trips together as well. Their new music video titled Allah De Bandeya released recently and the shocking news is that Aly got injured on the sets.

He shared a BTS video on Instagram where he has revealed that he twisted his leg while shooting for the show. However, he did not tell anyone as he wanted the shoot to go on.

Aly Goni injured on the sets

He shared how he was severely injured and how his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin and the production team took good care of him. Sharing the video, he wrote, "While climbing this mountain I twisted my foot kisi ko bol nahi because I didn't want the shoot to get delayed as it was our last day and then finally after the shot I was lying down with pain and blackout. then we went to the hospital did MRI and got to know there were three Ligament tear and multiple sprains And then I was told to bed rest for 8 weeks special thanx to @jasminbhasin2806 and @desimelodies team for taking good care of me."

Watch Aly Goni’s video here:

Talking about the song, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s music video released on August 9. On the work front, Aly Goni rose to fame post his performance as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Post that, he did shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.