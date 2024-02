Bigg Boss former contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party which was held a day ago. Amid all the pictures and videos from Bigg Boss 17 success bash, Aly questioned the importance of such parties in his recent tweet. Well, Aly's tweet grabbed a lot of attention and everyone shared their opinion. Also Read - Naagin 7: Not Ankita Lokhande but Isha Malviya to play the lead role after Tejasswi Prakash?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni tweeted, "Ye Bigg Boss party kya hoti hai?" He even tagged fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz. Well, Rahul and Asim did not react to Aly's tweet yet, but Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli wrote, "FAKE IT TO MAKE IT. YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN."

Have a look at Aly Goni's tweet

Yeh big boss party kya hoti hai ? @rahulvaidya23 @imrealasim ?? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 10, 2024

????FAKE IT TO MAKE IT

YOU KNOOO WHAT I MEAN — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 10, 2024

Well, Aly's tweet left netizens with mixed reactions. One user wrote, 'Ap he bta dain Bhai', while another wrote, 'Badal gaye hai dinBadal gaye jazbaatBB aapne kya KiyaBadal gaye ho aapBiased ho gaye hai'. Another user commented saying, 'Bhai sirf hit season dene valo k lie hoti h vo ? sorry Aly bhai'.

Bigg Boss 17 success party was attended by winner Munawar Faruqui, runner-up Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel and others. Well, the party was a star-studded affair.