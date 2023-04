Bigg Boss 13 runners-up Asim Riaz has often found himself in the news. As we know, a number of celebs had gone to do Umrah in Mecca and Madina. Hina Khan, Asim Riaz and Aly Goni went there and shared pictures from the trip. A number of people had called them out saying that this trip was not meant to be shared on social media. Some purists also called out Asim Riaz for having long hair during the trip. It seems a person has to have short hair in this pilgrimage. A person Faizan Ansari told media that he is planning to take legal action on Asim Riaz. He said that instead of educating people on the religious aspects of Umrah, Asim Riaz was busy posting his pictures on Instagram. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants: Asim Riaz, Sanaya Irani, Prince Narula to be on Rohit Shetty's show? Check full list

FAIZAN ANSARI RANTS AGAINST ASIM RIAZ Also Read - Asim Riaz fans come in defence after a video about his 'flop' show goes viral; target Shehnaaz Gill due to THIS reason

Faizan Ansari has alleged that he has used religion for publicity. He also said that he is not scared of Asim Riaz or his father. As we know, his father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhary is associated with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. In his video, Faizan Ansari went to the extent of saying that Asim Riaz is an anti-social element. He said people like him do not have any right to live in Mumbai. Take a look at the video... Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato trailer wins hearts; Sona Mohapatra gets slammed by Shehnaaz Gill fans and more



ALY GONI COMES TO ASIM RIAZ'S RESCUE, FANS IN LOVE

Aly Goni has called out a media house which did a story on the same. He said that he is not bothered about what Faizan Ansari rants on Asim Riaz but using such words in a headline against the model, rapper and actor is not done. This is what he tweeted...

I don’t care who this guy is but shame on these media portal who are actually posting all this non sense on their pages just for views and likes. Using word “terrorist” even after knowing about the person.. Shame on y’all ?? pic.twitter.com/nXOzEWZu5T — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 5, 2023

This tweet from the actor has warmed the hearts of fans. Both of them have been friends since their teens. Aly Goni has supported Asim Riaz in his every endeavour. Take a look at the tweets from fans.

May god always bless a true friend like you @AlyGoni ?? High time @imrealasim should take action against these bunch for the sake of his fans & fam. It’s been 3yrs he is still facing the same thing, tht too for doing prayer in the holy month?

pretty ridiculous tbh… — Gentlemusings (@cevanselite) April 5, 2023

Faizan ansari is chu.... Bb13 tbse ise Asim se prob hai. We all know ye kiska paltu kutta hai aur kiske kehne par bhonkta hai. ? Aly you don't worry let him bark. — Alisha ?? (@Witty_Alisha) April 5, 2023

This Fizan Ansari is a crook n a shameless man..he had been trying to malign Asim Riaz so many times but in vain… — grace sebastian (@sebyGrace) April 5, 2023

The two had gone together for the Umrah. Asim Riaz's interview with Siddharth Kanan had gone viral too. We wonder how will he react on the same!