Aly Goni REACTS to rumours of breakup with Jasmin Bhasin [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Aly Goni and separation reports have been doing the rounds in many news portals. While the news of Jasly's breakup is too hard to accept for their fans. BollywoodLife decided to get in touch with Aly, he seemed to be a little irked by the news and said, " I don't want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer". Aly was very happy with the rumors around his relationship. While a very well-placed source close to the cruel reveals," Aly is well between the couple. It is very funny that their separation news is doing the rounds. Every couple fights and that is very normal that doesn't mean that they have separated. They recently celebrated Valentine's Day with so much LOVE. They are even planning a vacation for Aly's birthday, all is well between the couple and we just hope that this rumour end soon as this has left the couple extremely irked".

Indeed this piece of news will leave Jasly fans supremely happy. Aly and Jasmin are now enjoying their relationship and are not planning to get married soon. However, while talking about his wedding plans with his ladylove Jasmin he had said, " I don't know yet about marriage plans, but once I am out of the house I will have a better understanding. Of course, Jasmin and I have been close, best friends, but being friends and in a relationship are two different things. So, here I would go by Rubina's advice. She told me experience dating first, then the engagement phase, and then marriage."