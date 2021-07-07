Aly Goni REVEALS he is not taking up any projects and the reason is SHOCKING

Bigg Boss has revived a lot of celebrity careers or given a boost to popular faces. This has been a case for a lot of television celebrities. Their popularity increases throughout the season and hence, demand for them in the professional capacity increases too. And that has been the case with Aly Goni as well. The actor who was best known for portraying the role of Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Chahatein gained a lot of fan following with his stint in Bigg Boss house last year. Post-Bigg Boss 14, he was seen in a couple of music videos. But he had been mostly painting cities red alongside his ladylove . In his recent interview, the actor revealed that he has been offered a lot of projects after BB but he hasn't been picking up any. And the reason for the same is shocking and heartbreaking. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more – Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

As the pandemic hit again, the actor was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. And it affected him badly. In an interview with Spotboye, Aly revealed he gained weight after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. "I am getting a lot of offers but I am not deciding on anything right now. When I was diagnosed with COVID, I had to take some steroids for my lungs, and it had some side effects because of which I had put on weight. So, my first focus is to get back in shape.," the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant told the portal. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Aly Goni's groupfie with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin, Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh and more

The actor wants to get back in shape before he makes his screen appearance. He said, "Projects on TV and OTT have been offered to me, but I don't think I will take up anything until I am fit and healthy. I want to give my 100% to whichever character I pick, so I need to be perfect before I come back on-screen." We hope Aly heals soon and gets healthy soon. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding announcement: Aly Goni shares a cute pic with THIS heartfelt note