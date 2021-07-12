Aly Goni takes a break from Twitter after toxic fans get abusive on his family

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are hugely popular on social media right now. Everyday, fans decided to do some trend for their faves. In fact, people close to them like Aly Goni's sister Ilham and Jasmin Bhasin's BFF Pankaj Bhalla have also trended due to fans. Yesterday, things got a little ugly after some fans dragged in Aly Goni's sister Ilham. It seems some sarcastic comments were passed at her. As we know, the couple just went to Goa along with Ilham Goni and her husband. They were celebrating her birthday. Aly Goni came to know that his family was being dragged into his social media mess. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more
Jasmin Bhasin told her fans to relax and not get affected by all the negativity. In fact, even Aly Goni's sister Ilham was also pretty unaffected by it. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 digital premiere, SidNaaz breakup rumours, Indian Idol 12 controversies and more
Fan wars are not uncommon in the TV industry. But things have got really nasty in the past few years. We hope things get sorted soon! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aly Goni rehearses for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Indian Idol 12 finale date and more
