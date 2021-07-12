Aly Goni takes a break from Twitter after toxic fans get abusive on his family

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are hugely popular on social media right now. Everyday, fans decided to do some trend for their faves. In fact, people close to them like Aly Goni's sister Ilham and Jasmin Bhasin's BFF Pankaj Bhalla have also trended due to fans. Yesterday, things got a little ugly after some fans dragged in Aly Goni's sister Ilham. It seems some sarcastic comments were passed at her. As we know, the couple just went to Goa along with Ilham Goni and her husband. They were celebrating her birthday. Aly Goni came to know that his family was being dragged into his social media mess. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people ❤️ peace out ✌️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin told her fans to relax and not get affected by all the negativity. In fact, even Aly Goni's sister Ilham was also pretty unaffected by it.

Hahahah guys seriously? Abhi bhi vahi Sab chal raha hai? I won’t say anything to anyone only because Jasmin is very important to me . Fan hi nahi banana hota mudda life mein rishte banane hote hai. I will pray for you all to get well soon and be respectful https://t.co/g1FQ0TjpMM — ilhamgoni (@IlhamGoni) July 10, 2021

Else these issues wont end . — Pankaj Bhalla (@BhallaSahaab) July 11, 2021

Fan wars are not uncommon in the TV industry. But things have got really nasty in the past few years. We hope things get sorted soon!