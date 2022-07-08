Amar Upadhyay REGRETS quitting 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is still struggling to make his mark?

Amar Upadhyay rose to fame as Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's most popular show to date 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Despite there being so many Mihir after him, the audience still remembers Amar as their Mihir as he was remarkable in that role. And since he left the show many were surprised and heartbroken. Today after almost 2 decades of the show, Amar Upadhyaya regret quitting the show as after that show he is to date struggling to make his mark. No show or film bought him the kind of fame that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi bring him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans react to upcoming cliched sindoor scene; say, 'Bahut Bakwaas Lagega' [Read Tweets]

Amar Upadhyay has reportedly quit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to become a movie star

In his heart-to-heart conversation with HT, Amar said, " When I left Kyunki, it was a hard decision, because I was loaded with so much work. I had three movies in hand and was lead in six projects". He added, "I shouldn’t have been so greedy as an actor. Today, I would have stuck to Kyunki and told them to wait". Also Read - Karan V Grover, Shoaib Ibrahim, Iqbal Khan and other TV stars who are ready to wow fans with upcoming shows

The actor was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 playing the role of Tabu's husband. he recalled the worst phase of his life during 2002- 2022. He said, " I didn’t sleep properly, which took a toll on my mind and body. I wasn’t able to give time to myself, and forget family. Everyone was getting hassled, including my producers, since I couldn’t give them time for shoots. It was a big mess for dates. Some gave me an ultimatum and a few producers would have gone bankrupt if I left mid-way. I created a lot of mess concerning the dates".

Amara Upadhyay and made their television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and with the actors had a different fate, while Smriti is a Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet of India and Amar admitted that he feels that he has started fresh in the industry, especially in terms of films.