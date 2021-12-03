A few weeks ago, a generation leap took place in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the new cast have joined the show. Ami Trivedi plays a character named Manjari who is the lead character Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopra) mother. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: One divorce, an extra marital affair, one fraud case and more to rock Anu, Anuj, Vanraj’s world

Recently, while talking to Telly Chakkar, when Ami was asked if her character Manjari and Anupamaa can be best friends, the actress said, "I would love to be best friends with Anupamaa as the character is very similar to Manjari. Both are warm and welcoming people, they would be the best of buddies if they were given a chance together."

Further, when asked about a mahasangam of the two shows, Ami said, "Yes, I wish the same. Although I don't know who would be a part of it my son or Manjari, yes as Anupamaa and Manjari are quite similar leading different lives to see them meet would become interesting for the fans as well as they have been comparing the characters for a while. I would love to see Anupamaa and Manjari meet onscreen."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been airing since 2009. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were the leads of the show when it had started. Later, after a leap, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan played the lead roles, and now, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant are the leads.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna has been ruling the TRP charts. The show started last year and it is being loved by viewers. Rupali’s performance is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the show.