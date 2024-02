Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has been the talk of the town. The actress has been in the news ever since she deleted all her pictures with her husband, Nikhil Patel and removed 'Patel' surname from her Instagram bio. These made people think that they have finally separated and wanted to know more about the issues between the couple. Dalljiet's team has issued a statement after the divorce rumours started doing rounds. The team asked everyone to respect the couple's privacy during this time.

For the unversed, this is Dalljiet's second marriage. She was earlier married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot and they also have a son, Jaydon. Jaydon stays with Dalljiet. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters and Dalljiet had said earlier that she shares a good bond with them.

Dalljiet on being called the step mother to Nikhil Patel's daughters

Now, Dalljiet has spoken to TellyChakkar about being called a stepmother. She spoke about her bond with Nikhil Patel's daughters. She said that she these step mother, step-father are very different emotions and its is all about intentions. She shared that one cannot replace anyone's parents.

She said, "Aap apne intention se, aapko lagta hai ki aap iss umar mei aap join hue hai kisi bacche ki journey mei, toh as an individual, as a friend, as a guardian, as a step parent, jo aap naam dede, aap apni taraf se best karei. Kyunki uss bacche ki toh koi galti kabhi thi nahi, you know."

Dalljiet feels the intentions should be right towards any kid

She added that whatever happens between a husband-wife, the child is not responsible and nothing should come to the child. She feels it is all about intentions and if one thinks good about the child and the intention is right then there is no problem.

Dalljiet was seen in Bigg Boss 13 but could not make it to the finals. She was evicted soon.