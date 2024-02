Popular telly actress Dalljiet Kaur moved to Kenya post her second marriage with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. The actress returned to India with her son Jaydon and this raised a lot of eyebrows. Moreover, the actress even deleted all the pictures with her husband, Nikhil, and dropped his surname from her Instagram account. Nikhil also deleted pictures with her. Since then there have been speculations which state that all is not well between the two. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dalljiet Kaur finally reacts to news of her divorce with second husband Nikhil Patel

Recently, Nikhil shared a few pictures on his Instagram stories wherein he is seen indulging in hardcore gym sessions. Nikhil who is a fitness freak, sweats it out in the gym. He did 45 minutes of pilates, 171 reps per body part including chest, shoulders and triceps. He even did 50 mins of run, 5 min Stairmaster and 5 min of steam room.

A look at Nikhil Patel's posts

Dalljiet's spokesperson even issued a statement which read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him." Till date, neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil have confirmed anything about their relationship status.

A source close to the actress told TimesofIndia TV that their marriage was fine earlier, but then problems cropped up between the couple. The two soon realised they were incompatible and the situation worsened in the last two months. The person even stated that if problems persist, separation might be the only option.

On the personal front, Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot and parted ways after she accused him of domestic violence. They two have a son Jaydon. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a friend’s party in Dubai and they decided to get married. Nikhil is a father of two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika.