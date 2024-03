Ekta Kapoor is a TV Czarina who has brought amazing shows to entertain the audience. The producer is also into making web series and films. Amid TV shows getting delayed and shows going off-air and such, new TV show updates often grab attention. And the latest buzz is that two leading ladies of Indian Television are said to be in talks for the new show.

Ayesha Singh and Kanika Mann in talks for a new Ekta Kapoor project

As per the latest news updates, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached for a new TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Ayesha Singh is known for essaying the role of Sai Joshi in the top TV show. And she is not the only one. As per GossipsTV, Chand Jalne Laga beauty Kanika Mann is also in talks for the Ekta Kapoor TV show. Whether they will work together or it is a solo project is not known. There is no confirmation about the two actresses being approached either. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke weds Titeeksha Tawde; Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh shower love

Are Ayesha and Kanika in talks for Naagin 7?

The Instagram handle of Gossips TV has tagged two channels Colours and SonyTV. Now, Naagin always airs on Colours. Had it been Naagin 7, the portal would not have tagged Sony TV. Is Ekta planning a new TV show with Ayesha and Kanika for the latter? We cannot say. Filmibeat report also hints at Naagin 7. But this is a huge development. After Chand Jalne Laga went off-air in February, fans were pretty disappointed as they loved Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika's pairing. On the other hand, Ayesha Singh quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin last year. The actress has been enjoying her free time touristing and being with her family. Also Read - Naagin 7: Shivangi Joshi to Ayesha Singh; these TV actresses that can be perfect for the show

Talking about Naagin 7, it is said that due to casting, the show has been delayed. As per reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Lokhande both refused the Serpentine TV franchise show.