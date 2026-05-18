Amid separation buzz with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy’s latest video goes VIRAL; fans can't keep calm

Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport days after announcing her separation from Suraj Nambiar, as rumours about their marriage and social media activity continue to spark online discussion.

Following the announcement of her separation from husband-businessman Suraj Nambiar, actress Mouni Roy has been in the news. The couple had been married for four years. Fans noted tiny changes in the couple's online activities, including allegedly unfollowing each other on Instagram, which originally led to a lot of conjecture on social media. Rumours regarding marital problems were soon stoked by this observation.

Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport

Mouni made her first public appearance on Monday morning (May 18), just days after her separation was confirmed. She was sighted at Mumbai airport, garnering the attention of paparazzi. The actress, recognised for her work in television and cinema, declined to pose for the paparazzi, telling them, "I am very late," as they persisted in seeking photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Mouni appeared in all-black avatar

She then hurried inside the airport terminal. She appeared in an all-black avatar, with loose curls in her hair and large black spectacles, carrying a book.

Did Suraj cheat on Mouni?

Suraj reportedly cheated on Mouni during their marriage and exploited her for fame and money, according to a report by ABP News' show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish amid their separation news.

Mouni and Suraj announced their split in a joint post on May 14, saying they are concentrating on "navigating this phase privately and amicably" but that their friendship will be treasured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans were perplexed when Mouni and Suraj suddenly followed each other again on Instagram after previously unfollowing one another.

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