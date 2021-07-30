Amid the Raj Kundra porn films controversy, should Shilpa Shetty return as the Super Dancer 4 judge? Vote now

Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly making porn films and releasing them on apps. Ever since the news of his arrest broke, people started jumping to conclusions and blaming actress Shilpa for his alleged crimes. There have been several memes on her and she has been subjected to a lot of trolling. She has been a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and has taken a break from being the judge of the show. In her absence, other Bollywood stars have been appearing as special guests. Karisma Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia D'Souza have so far stepped in as guest judges in the show. However, there are many who are demanding that Shilpa officially be ousted from the show as the judge. Shilpa was questioned about how she promoted the idea of physical and mental well-being by advocating for yoga while her husband was allegedly involved in such lowly activities. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty's heated argument with Raj Kundra, Fahadh Faasil's selfie with Kamal Haasan and more

As the investigation is on in this case, Shilpa Shetty too has been probed. This has affected her image a lot and fans have mercilessly trolled the actress. However, there are many who even support Shilpa Shetty in this case. Hence we thought of asking fans whether they want Shilpa Shetty to return as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 or not. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an heated arguement with her husband when he was brought to his house by the police – read report

Shilpa Shetty’s film Hungama 2 released recently. However, before the release a lot of netizens asked for a ban on the film, and a boycott on all Shilpa's future projects. Interestingly, the film marked the comeback of Raj Kundra's wife back into acting after several years. Shilpa had also shared a heartfelt note for all her fans and followers before Hungama 2’s release. She tweeted saying, “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”