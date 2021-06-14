Amidst legal dispute with Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra shares an adorable birthday wish for son Kavish – view post

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy came as a shock for everyone. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal has even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Their legal disputes are going on. However, amidst all this tension, Karan Mehra has not forgotten his son, Kavish Mehra. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's son, Kavish Mehra celebrates his birthday today. Karan got him a delicious cake and a gift. He shared a picture and posted an adorable message for his son. Also Read - Karan Mehra, Pearl V Puri and more: Television actors who got arrested for SHOCKING reasons

Karan Mehra wrote, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions.............I’m always right there in your heart”

I will always LOVE YOU.Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish. Kove and Kugs"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Earlier, Nisha Rawal's Shaadi Mubarak co-star Manav Gohil in an interview with Pinkvilla had shown his concern for Karan and Nisha's son, Kavish. He said, "I wish for Kavish to have it all good and safe. At the end of the day, my heart goes out to the little boy. It's ok for two adults to amicably decide not to live with each other, have a little conflict and then part ways. But my only concern is Kavish, and I am sure Nisha will take care of that aspect, and so will Karan." Earlier Karan Mehra's Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant and best friend Gaurav Chopra had spoken about Kavish. Gaurav said, "There is a little child involved in this. When he grows up and reads all of this, I don't want it to affect him. At least for the sake of the baby, for whom I really have a lot of affection, I would really want this to be dealt with grace and the differences can be sorted so that he doesn't get affected. Tomorrow when the child grows up and learns of the current happening, I don't want him to misunderstand my stance on this."

"He is very very dear to me and considers me as his "pastry chachu" (pastry uncle) as I get a variety of pastries for him and that's how I would like it to be forever. As for Karan and Nisha, If there are any apologies remaining, any compromises to be made, any mid-way out that can help their relationship get back on track, then I think they should get it done," he added.