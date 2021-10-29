The gorgeous TV beauty, Mummun Dutta, who garnered nationwide popularity for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has shared a romantic video introducing her partner, which will definitely leave you in splits. While you before jump to any conclusion, let us clarify that she shared a reel Instagram and her partner is none another than, the territorial green ogre, Shrek. Posting her video with the Shrek filter, Munmun wrote, "Finally did this trend with my partner." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's picture goes viral, Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

While in the last month, the link-up rumours between Munmun Dutta and her TMKOC costar Raj Anadkat, grabbed the headlines, the reacted to it on social media and wrote, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your `COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent . All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

Munmun Dutta also slammed media houses and trolls for age-shaming her as her note read, "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."