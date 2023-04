Gaurav Khanna has become one of the most popular names of the TV industry. Thanks to the stupendous success of Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna and his character Anuj Kapadia have become extremely famous. The star is loved and appreciated by his fans for his craft. He is the perfect combination of good looks and talent and that has brought him enormous name and fame. Recently, whispers were being heard that Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola are going to be participants in Nach Baliye 10. Are they? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu refuses to let Vanraj manipulate her; takes a bold new step with courage and hope

There were rumours suggesting that Gaurav and his wife have been approached to be a part of Nach Baliye 10, however, there was no confirmation. Now, Gaurav Khanna has himself spoken about his participation in any reality show. In an interview with India TV, Gaurav Khanna said that he has heard reports of him being a part of a reality show but it is all fake news. He also adviced gossipmongers to focus more on real news. When further asked if he would like to be a part of any reality show with his real-life wife or reel-life wife, he chose his real better half. He said that he would like the audience to see his pairing with Akanksha. He was quoted saying, "Yes, if I say so, I want to do a reality show with my wife Akanksha, so that the audience can see our pair. Let's see when this opportunity comes, but as of now there is nothing like that." Well, our fingers are crossed.

We hope that such opportunity arises soon as Gaurav Khanna's fans would really love to see his chemistry with wife on screen. But until then, all the reels that Gaurav and Akanksha share on social media are more than enough for everyone to swoon over their pairing.

All about Anupamaa

Talking about Anupamaa, apart from Gaurav Khanna and , stars like , , , Niddhi Shah and many others play pivotal roles. Currently, the story is about Anuj and Anupamaa's separation. They have separated because Anuj could not bear being separated from his daughter Chhoti Anu. He is now living with Chhoti and Maya in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is trying hard to get her life together by starting a dance academy.