Rubina Dilaik is known to be a firebrand. The actress has been the subject of trolls like many other celebs. This time, it was a badly edited throwback picture of the actress that left her miffed. Rubina Dilaik posted the pic on her Insta stories with a message. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "I want to meet the genius who edited the "left" picture...and ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life..." The left picture is one from her debut days when she was crowned as Miss Shimla. Rubina Dilaik who is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 was last seen on the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli shows off her hourglass figure in a black halter neck gown — view pics

Also Read - Karanvir Bohra strongly slams Asim Riaz for taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, 'Some people can't see others smile'

This is not the first time she has hit back at such low lives. The actress was called out for gaining weight after her COVID-19 diagnosis. Her fans said that she was being negligent and also her fashion sense left a lot to be desired. They even said that Rubina Dilaik was not pushy when it came to her career and did not hire the right kind of PR. She had called out them out as pseudo fans. The actress found support from many after her heartfelt post. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik to Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan – a look at Top reality show winners and how much they earned

On the professional front, she has signed her first Bollywood movie, Ardh. The film also has Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. In the movie poster, we could see her in a saree looking at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai. In the past, Rubina Dilaik has done shows like Choti Bahu where she played Radha. Well, we love the actress for how she takes a stand for herself, every time!