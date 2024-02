Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla entered the show recently as the female lead. She is paired opposite Shehzada Dhami and their chemistry has been loved by the audience. The story of Abhira and Armaan has touched the hearts of the audience. Both, Samridhii and Shehzada have been appreciated for their performances in the show. Samridhii is also a voice-over artist and she dubs for actresses in movies, OTT and cartoons. She is known for giving voice to the cartoon character Doraemon. She has also dubbed for Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, Little Singham, Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, Baahubali: The Lost Legends and more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi stops Armaan from meeting Abhira; Yuvraaj to forcefully marry latter?

Samridhii reveals she dubbed for Triptii Dimri in Animal

The actress recently grabbed attention when she revealed that she had dubbed Alia Bhatt's voice in the OTT version of Brahmastra. This left fans surprised. Now, she had made another revelation. She has also dubbed for Triptii Dimrii's voice in the OTT version of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. She had reshared a post of a friend who shared the poster of Animal and wrote, "Our girl has the voice for Bhabhi 2 in English on Netflix!" Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

Fans praise Samridhii Shukla's talent

Well, Samridhii is definitely super talented. Fans have been surprised and are all praise for Samridhii. One of the users on X wrote, "She is very talented. I want her to shine more and more and get appreciation & love a lot as she deserves #SamridhiiShukla #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh #yrkkh4"

She is very talented I want her to shine more and more and get appreciation & love a lot as she deserves #SamridhiiShukla #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh #yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/JNFiCY7Njq — Heena (@itsmeheena_) February 8, 2024

Another user wrote, "Omg samriddhi working as VA even with the hectic shoot days recently she dubbed for animal movie my girl is so hardworking I hope she shines more and more #SamridhiiShukla"

Omg samriddhi working as VA even with the hectic shoot days recently she dubbed for animal movie my girl is so hardworking I hope she shines more and more ??#SamridhiiShukla — fouzia (@sluggishbae) February 8, 2024

Samridhii Shukla slayed this scene with her melodious voice We are grateful to DKP for using her talent !! [ #SamridhiiShukla #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh #yrkkh4 ] pic.twitter.com/UptU2m0hZR — Samridhii Shukla Official FC (@TeamSamridhiiFC) February 8, 2024

Samridhii Shukla has beautiful voice ? Thank you DKP for fulfilling my wish. I wished that her talent should have to use in the show.#SamridhiiShukla #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh #yrkkh4 https://t.co/41WBFARW90 — Heena (@itsmeheena_) February 8, 2024

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.

The latest promo of the show released recently where we see Yuvraj reaching Udaipur to get back Abhira. He wants to marry Abhira at any cost. However, Armaan and Abhira are unaware of it.