Anita Hassanandani celebrates her 41st birthday today. Like y'all even we aren't able to believe it! You don't look a day over 25, Anita. The actress is currently busy being a gorgeous and goofy mommy to toddler Aaravv Reddy. Anita welcomed a baby boy with Rohit Reddy last year. It's her second birthday as a mother and it's been a helluva journey. Last year, Aaravv was just two months old, but now, he's a big boy. Today, on Anita Hassanandani's birthday, we will be having a dekko at her 'mommy' phase via her adorable, goofy Instagram reels.

Let's start from the beginning, here's how Anita and Rohit revealed Aaravv to the world. Unlike most celebrities who keep their children away from media galore, Anita and Rohit revealed Aarav to everyone within days of his birth.

Here's when Anita couldn't get enough of her little one. Such a cutie patootie he's been since birth!

Here’s the doting mother singing the famous ‘Lakdi ki kaathi’ song to her little munchkin:

When chitchatting with your newborn in a childish voice becomes new normal.

When you include your little one in your workouts, but they aren’t working out!

Anita soon started making some fun reels. Here’s one wherein she recreated Ross’s iconic ‘I’m Fine’ dialogue from FRIENDS:

When Anita presented Aaravv’s POV on the trending reel!

Anita’s GOOD Part reel was all about Aaravv!

Anita’s dance partner switched from Rohit to Aaravv. Here are some more of Anita and Aaravv’s interesting, goofy and adorable reels that we cannot get over:

Anita, you are a super-cool mom! Meanwhile, on the work front, Anita was a part of the launch of Naagin 6. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Anita will be joining Naagin 6. However, the actress exclusively told BollywoodLife that there was no truth in those reports.

Anyway, wish you a happy birthday, Anita!