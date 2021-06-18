Anita Hassanandani FINALLY opens up on leaving acting permanently after embracing motherhood

and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9. They named him Aaravv. Since then, the two have been enjoying their new phase in life and have turned out to be one of the most entertaining parents to their baby son. There were reports doing the rounds a few days ago that Anita has apparently decided to quit acting after embracing motherhood. The reports left her fans quite upset and they had been sending her messages to get a clarity on her big decision. Anita has finally broken her silence on the said reports. Also Read - Do you feel that social media is right in venting its ire on celebs who supported Pearl V Puri?

"A lot of fans were upset, so many were sending me screenshots saying, 'Oh My God, you are quitting'. I clearly remember saying I didn't know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aarav. But, whenever I'm ready and feel okay, I will get back. All I said at this point, right now, it is my child," Anita told Hindustan Times.

In her earlier tweet, Anita had also clarified that she has never said that she is going to quit acting. "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I'm ready," she wrote on Twitter.

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready ??❤️ — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are proud parents to their baby son Aaravv. The couple often give everyone major relationship goals with their loving chemistry and PDA on social media. They keep sharing some cute videos of their baby son on their social media accounts leaving everyone in awe of their parenting skills. Their adorable moments with baby Aaravv are too cute to handle.