Anita Hassanandani massively trolled for wearing a shirt dress, netizens say 'pant bhul gayi kya?'

is one of the most loved and popular television actresses. Right now she is on a maternity break and is enjoying her time with her beloved son Aaravv. We often see Anita sharing some adorable pictures and videos of her little boy on social media that melts our hearts. All the celebs are moving out of town to ring in New Year ad Anita too was spotted at the airport with her husband Rohit and son Aarav as they were heading for a vacation. The actress who delivered a baby chose to wear a loose shirt dress, however, netizens didn't very much like her knee-length shirt dress and massively trolled her. There were nasty comments and he was even asked if she forget to wear a pant? They were even alleged of spreading COVID as all the celebs are happily vacationing despite the rise of COVID. Also Read - New Year 2022: Sunny Leone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and more celebs who've jetted to exotic locations to celebrate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood and TV actresses who became mommies this year

Anita who is on maternity leave right now, in an interview with BT she had spoken about not working after having a baby , " I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So, it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don't know when I will get back." Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and more – 9 TV couples who welcomed their first child this year

There were rumours that Anita might quit acting, however refuting those rumours she said, " It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that. All I said was that my focus right now is my child. Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready." Anita became a mother at the age of 40 and she clearly looks like a happy mother.