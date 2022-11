We didn't see this coming, but you can thank Anjali Arora. Last night the Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora hosted a birthday airy where she invited all her loved and dear ones including Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat who are also ex-lovers. But only if you thought that they will be sharing cold vibes, hold on. The ex-lovers reunited and happily danced together on the dance floor; this video of them is going viral for all the right reasons.

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat made heads turn with their togetherness and fans cannot get enough of their cuteness together. They have been calling them one of the most good-looking couples and we cannot agree more. When Paras and Urfi broke up, the reason behind their separation is reported that Paras was extremely obsessive, so the internet sensation decided to part ways with him.

Watch the video of ex-lovers Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat reuniting as they hit the dance floor at Anjali Arora’s birthday party

While Paras refused to comment on the same and spoke to India Forums and said, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly."

However, this video of them shows start all is well between the couple as they have buried the hatched and let bygones be bygones. Paras had also wished Urfi on her birthday this year. Meanwhile, Paras is right now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and he has been doing a great job. Paras was removed from Anupamaa for breaching the contract of the show as he signed this reality show.