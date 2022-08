Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora is right now grabbing headlines due to wrong reason as one MMS video of her is hooking viral and many claim that she in that leaked video, however fans have come in her support claiming that she isn’t in the video and there are many who are trying to malign her image and character. And now Anjali Arora who was spotted in the city was asked about the alleged MMS leak video that claims to be her in it. She had the mind-blowing answer and one can only expect this kickass reply from her as she is known to be outspoken and had shown her bindaas attitude in the Lock Upp house. Also Read - ICYMI: Anjali Arora's alleged MMS leaked online, Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump, Raju Srivastava on ventilator after heart attack and more

While talking to the paparazzi she excitedly spoke about her upcoming project and later when asked about the leaked MMS video, she said, " Jinse barabari nahi ho paati hai na woh badnaami shuru kar dete hai. Logon ko karne do jo karna hai, I don't give a f*uck about it."

Well, clearly the girl isn't happy with her she has been framed in this and had once for and all end the speculation that she is definitely not in the video. Anajali gained a lot of fame with her stint in Lock Upp show hosted by Bollywood's Dhaakad actress . Anjali and Munavar Faruqui's love angle too was one of the highlights of the show. However later they both clarified that it was just for the cameras, and nothing was real that left Munjali fans heartbroken but later they loved on. While if reports are to be believed Anjali will also be seen in 's show Bigg Boss 16 and has been approached for the same. But the girl has maintained her silence on the same.