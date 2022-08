Social media star Anjali Arora shot to fame with her participation in Lock Upp. She was a contestant on Ekta Kapoor's reality show hosted by and she played a pretty game. Now, she is going to be seen in a song called Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. It is a remake of an old song. However, she recently hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. An alleged video of her went viral on social media and it was said to be her MMS leak. Now, Anjali has broken her silence on it. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shares the REAL story behind Allu Arjun's 'slipper' step in Pushpa's Srivalli

Anjali Arora breaks silence over MMS leak

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, she got all emotional while talking about her MMS leak. She stated that just like all others, she has a family too and it affects everyone deeply. She said people have just added her name to a video to get a few views on social media. He quote in Hindi reads, "I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain."

It's shameful to even think someone can go to this extent just to defame a person who is just out there living her life !! Breaks my heart to see her like this !

Stay strong Anjali @AnjaliArora1050 #AnjaliArora #AnjaliAroraArmy pic.twitter.com/IGc9h7raHN — ANJALI ARORA OFFICIAL FC (@TeamAnjaliArora) August 11, 2022

Anjali Arora's family moves to cyber cell

Further, she went on to claim this is not the first time that a fake video of her has gone viral. In fact, when she was inside Lock Upp, her parents had filed a complaint in a police station over fake videos, she claims. She also mentioned that her brother, boyfriend Aakash and family have moved to cyber cell over the fake viral videos.