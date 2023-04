Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met up with Sajid Khan last night. It seems the actor was in Mumbai for a few days as he took a break from Junooniyaat. Sajid Khan spoke to the media about the visit. He said that he had been in touch with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary all through. Sajid Khan said that since Ankit Gupta was in town, they decided to have dinner at the home of a friend. He said that friendships and bonds built in Bigg Boss 16 were not fake. He said that people formed genuine connections. This was the reason why everyone is still in touch.

Sajid Khan was asked if he would make a film with PriyAnkit. He said he would make one if he got the right script. Ankit Gupta quipped that he should make Aashiqui 4 with him. Sajid Khan said that while people might bring him in board as the hero he would doubtful who would let him direct Aashiqui 4. The best part is that he hinted that MC Stan and Abdu Rozik might go back to being friends soon. This is the most heartening news for Mandali members.

He said that both MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are very young. Sajid Khan said it is usual to have fights at that age, and it is common between friends. He said he is sure everyone will have dinner together once Abdu Rozik is back in India. He said it will just take a hug to sort out matters. He said he feels that they have already spoken on phone. Sajid Khan said the matter has been blown out of proportion. This is the best news. The trio of ShibDuStan was adored by all fans of Bigg Boss 16. The friction in the Mandali has upset their fans. We hope his statement comes true at the soonest!