Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two prominent faces in the TV industry. The stars appeared as leads in the TV show Udaariyaan and their chemistry got everyone talking. They are among the most on-screen loved couples ever. Then the two stars entered Bigg Boss 16 house together. Their bonding got everyone intrigued and fans started rooting for them to be a couple in real life. Fans even coined a term for them - PriyAnkit. Today, fans got a treat as Ankit Gupta shared a video from their latest photoshoot. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too shared a candid picture on Insta stories and fans are unable to keep calm.

The video shared by is from their photoshoot that they did a few months ago. It has them colour coordinated in black. Ankit Gupta holds Priyanka Chahar Choudhary close as they pose for the cameras. They are totally giving the loved-up couple vibes. In the pictures shared by Priyanka, it is a mirror selfie with Ankit Gupta and it is cute.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

As the video and picture made it to the internet, Priyankit started trending on Twitter. Fan simply couldn't keep calm and gushed over their favourites. One of the comments read, "Ye OFFICIAL wali harkate krrhe hain by God." Another fan even predicted that the two stars are going to get married in December. One even compared their picture with that of and . One cannot deny that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary do look extremely gorgeous together. They make for one pretty pair.

Check out the tweets made by Priyankit fans below:

Ye OFFICIAL wali harkate krrhe hain by God ??❤️#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/ldmccBwp1x — ?????? ? | laal ishq ?? (@stfu_cherryy) June 7, 2023

in dono ka december me shadi hain ☺️ you can't convince me otherwise !!! #priyankit pic.twitter.com/wghD74Ld01 — ?????? (@d_stellarqueen) June 7, 2023

I got my perfect parallel????? Need time to process this???#PriyAnkit ? pic.twitter.com/7BMgiacCWj — ?? (@kaashwopal) June 7, 2023

Okay So They Look Extremely Hot Here ?✨

Are We Expecting Any Announcement Soon ?? #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/3p1qleE4C3 — ??????♡ (@itsme_shreyaa) June 7, 2023

Well, now fans are only waiting for them to announce their next project together. They have already appeared in a music video but fans want more.