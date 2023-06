Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's chemistry has been the talk of the town since Udaariyaan days. The were the lead pair of the show and fans simply couldn't stop swooning over their chemistry. Off-screen too, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta grabbed a lot of eyeballs because of the bond they share. They even entered Bigg Boss 16 together and fans rooted for their favourite PriyAnkit wholeheartedly. Last evening, the duo made a joint appearance at International Iconic Awards 2023 and once again their fans went gushing over them. Also Read - Ankit Gupta holds Priyanka Chahar Choudhary close in their latest photoshoot; PriyAnkit fans say, 'Ye official wali harkate kar rahe hain by God'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and made quite an appearance at the event. The actress looked mind-blowingly stunning in a blue sequence saree with a strappy blouse. Ankit looked dashing in a suit. Fans got to see some candid moments between the two when Priyanka held Ankit wear his coat. Now a video has hit the internet in which Priyanka and Ankit are being quizzed about their wedding that fans are desperately waiting for. PriyAnkit fans want them to get married ASAP. When asked about wedding plans, Ankit Gupta reacted by saying that "Main to humesha yahi bolta hu ki hum dono aapko aise ache nhi lagte? Kitne khush rehte hain. Kya shaadi shaadi?" Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also reacted to the same and said that they are just good friends. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik breaks SILENCE on his edited scenes from Salman Khan starrer; 'I did shoot for the film but...'

Check out Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's video below:

Pri:Hum don itne ache dost h..kya abi ruko abi time h..we r frnds

Ankit: (wid a fumble)yar hum dono ap logo ko ese ache nhi lagte?Kitne khush h..Kya shadi shadi??

Man they Can’t lie in front of camera??#PriyAnkit #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/VBdbiCMWOn — Ajooni || Kuch nahi hai aur ab || (@PriyAnkitEra08) June 9, 2023

Before making their joint appearances, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary went trending on social media as they shared videos and pictures from their recent trip. Ankit also shared a video from a photoshoot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot has an interesting idea for a show with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; says, 'We will have a beautiful...'

Ankit Gupta is currently busy with his TV show Junooniyyat. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the other hand is yet to announce her next big project after Bigg Boss 16. The duo appeared in a music video together after Bigg Boss but now fans are wanting to know more PCC's next big project.