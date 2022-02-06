Ankita Bhargava OPENS UP about getting trolled after miscarriage; shares why she'll never breastfeed Mehr in public

TV actress and are enjoying their parental bliss with baby Mehr. They tied the knot on May 3, 2015 and have been a power couple since then. In a recent interview, Ankita Bhargava spoke about embrassing motherhood, dealing with trolls, breastfeeding and a lot more. The actress spoke about online trolls and listed down its sideeffects. Like other divas, she has been a victim of social media trolling too. She mentioned that she was trolled when she got married to Karan Patel and it reduced only after got married. Later she stated that she also got trolled after she suffered a miscarriage. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Soulful Gehraiyaan title track, gritty Raktanchal 2 trailer, Kangana Ranaut's OTT debut and more

To Etimes, Ankita Bhargava stated that husband Karan Patel isn't very active on social media and gets to know about trolling only through her. Karan does advice Ankita to ignore all as trolls are 'very weak and anonymous'. She also mentioned that her father's BP shot up due to online hate that she received. However, she did mention an incident when Karan Patel lost his cool as she got trolled post miscarriage. She was quoted saying, "People don't realise but trolling is bad. It was only when I got badly trolled after I miscarried was when Karan lost his calm and made some multiple posts about the ugly trolling happening. Once somebody trolled Mehr and Karan lost his sh*t. What happens is once when you calmly post something on Instagram, some of them stop trolling, some become even worse."

The actress also shared her views on breastfeeding in public. She mentioned that she will never do so because she feels that baby ko 'nazar lag jayegi'. But she mentioned that there is nothing wrong or a big deal in feeding a child in public. She was quoted saying by the portal, "As far as breastfeeding in public is concerned, I am not saying I am against it but at the same time I will not do it because I feel 'bachhe ko nazar lagti hai' and this is something very sacred for me. Yes, it's about food and nutrition but for me, it's much deeper, it reaches the soul. So, I will definitely not want anyone to watch me doing it. My reasons are different but if your child is very hungry in public and there is nothing else that you can do, feed, what's the big deal? I have fed Mehr in Maldives, we were by the pool, she was only 12 months old. Do whatever you feel is right and nobody can tell you when to stop. Only your child and you decide when to stop."