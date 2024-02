Ankita Lokhande's life became a mockery after Bigg Boss 17 house. Her constant fights with her husband Vicky Jain only show how insecure she is and her relationship with him is extremely weak. Ankita's vulnerability in her relationship in the Bigg Boss 17 house cost her too much. There were many times she even spoke about getting a divorce from him. And now after coming out of the house, she has realised what has she done. Ankita admits she was wrong at many times especially when angrily speaking about getting a divorce on national television. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and others; a look at the new projects of Bigg Boss 17 stars

Ankita Lokhande reacts to her statement on taking divorce from Vicky Jain.

In an interview with PTI when asked Ankita about constantly speaking about divorce in the Bigg Boss 17 house and if she is actually planning to part ways with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita realises her mistake of going too far, and says," We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight."

Ankita Lokhande claims her relationship is stronger after Bigg Boss 17

She further added in the same interview," The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in the case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain gained a lot of popularity with their stints in Bigg Boss 17 house but left their fans disappointed. All said and done, Ankita and Vicky have come to a mutual agreement that they both have done wrong and will only focus on the betterment of their relationship.

