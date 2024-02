Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were discussed a lot during Bigg Boss 17. The actress said that she is very proud of whatever her ex-beau achieved in life hailing him as an intelligent and talented man. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput were upset as they felt she is taking his name for sympathy. But ones who adored the jodi said that her love for him is timeless. They said that Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput gave six years of their life to one another so she has full rights to discuss him. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande pulls Sushant Singh Rajput to dance with her in old video; her mother Vandana Phadnis records the former couple [Watch]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her ugly break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput; asked her mother to tear his pictures

Sad news for all fans of Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has shared a pic of her dog, Scotch informing fans that he is no more. This has made Sushita fans emotional. They said that Scotch waited till the actress got out of the show. Ankita Lokhande had a page dedicated to her Labradors, Scotch and Hatchi. This pet was gifted to Ankita Lokhande by Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki - A look at TV’s newsmakers!

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Pics of the couple with the pet dog are also there on social media. Friends of the actress like Ken Ferns, Ashita Dhawan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nandish Sandhu and others sent her love and strength. A fan wrote that now Scotch and Fudge are both in heaven. The visuals of Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge post his demise left many pet owners devastated.

I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable ☺️#HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/3xHpLNB20W — Ankita lokhande Jain (@anky1912) January 21, 2021

Loss of a pet is a very devastating thing for any pet owner. It can have a lasting impact on one's mind. We hope that Ankita Lokhande finds the much needed comfort and solace in this time of grief.