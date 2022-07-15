Popular actress who gained a lot of fame and popularity for her performance in Pavitra Rishta is all set to embrace motherhood soon. Yes, you read that right! TV's most popular celeb Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are excepting their first baby soon. During media interaction with , she was asked about Ankita’s pregnancy. Rakhi said that hope Ankita gives the good news someday. Rakhi further even said that she wonders why Ankita is not getting the happiness she deserves. Rakhi has confirmed Ankita’s pregnancy news, but there is no formal announcement made by the couple themselves. Also Read - Sara Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and other TV divas who took the unconventional route and found love outside the industry

Recently, Ankita and Vicky celebrated their 6 months anniversary and enjoyed their special day in style. Ankita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it saying “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you”. Also Read - Before Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia, THESE 9 couples from Tellyland were in a live-in relationship

Ankita and Vicky participated in the reality show Smart Jodi and came out as winners. The two celebrated their win with their family and friends. The celebration went on for many days and the actress treated her fans with pictures and videos. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Ibrahim and more TV celebs who recently purchased new plush homes in the city of dreams