and Vicky Jain have been painted the town red with their love ever since they got married in December. Ankita has been sharing pictures and videos with Vicky on her gram a lot. Recently, the actress shared a video of dance rehearsals with Vicky on her Instagram handle. The audio of the same has been muted. Now, you wonder what's so special about the video. Well, it's the caption that has intrigued everyone. Ankita posted saying, "Coming up soon with my one and only @jainvick." Now, fans are wondering if the Pavitra Rishta actress and her businessman beau are participating in Star Plus' TV show Smart Jodi. Firstly, check out the video here:

We love how invested Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the performance. The rehearsal video alone looks very powerful. Fans are guessing that they would be participating in the upcoming reality TV show Smart Jodi. Talking about Smart Jodi, it has been said that a couple more newly married duos Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar and Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal, were also approached by the makers. While Karishma was busy with her wedding prep and said that she would take a decision later, Shraddha politely refused as Rahul's profession doesn't allow him to do such shows. Moreover, he is currently posted. On the other hand, Mouni refused as she has agreed to be a part of Dance India Dance Lil Masters with Remo D'Souza.

Reportedly, Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Gautam Rode-Pankhury Awasthy and more couples' names have come forward stating that they have been approached for the show. Just a couple of days ago, BollywoodLife.com told y'all that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have also been approached for Smart Jodi. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are confirmed as the participants of Smart Jodi.