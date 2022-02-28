Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recall how Sushant Singh Rajput's death was the 'toughest test' of their relationship

's untimely demise left the world shattered, everyone who was close to him was deeply shocked by the news of his sudden death including who once upon a time was in a relationship with the late actor. Ankita and Sushant separated their ways long back but his demise bought her closer to his family and she too fought for justice over his death. Today Ankita is married to Vicky Jain and they participated in a show Smart Jodi where we saw how both Ankita and Vicky spoke about how they met each other and without taking SSR's name they narrated how his death was the toughest test of their relationship. Talking about how they fell for each other, Ankita said, " One day, I don’t remember why I called him up. I somehow just needed him. That was the beginning. We dated each other for three years. In this time, we have understood each other very well. It has been a good phase irrespective of all ups and downs,” Ankita said, adding, “This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there throughout.” Also Read - Sai Pallavi, Kangana Ranaut and 5 more celebs who REFUSED to promote fairness products [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Vicky Jain recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput's death was the toughest test in their relationship in a very dignified manner, " Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation," The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn't answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot," "so proud" of her that she fulfilled her responsibility. "That time taught us that no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together," Ankita added, I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before".