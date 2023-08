In a shocking turn of events, Ankita Lokhande is bereaved as her father, Shashikant Lokhande, breathed last early morning on 12th August 2023. Neither Ankita Lokhande nor her husband Vicky Jain have given any statements about the demise. Media reports have shared the saddening news. Ankita's father was 68. He was suffering from a lot of age-related ailments claim reports. Ankita Lokhande has been close to her father. She would share posts on birthdays and family occasions. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande gets kisses from hubby Vicky Jain as they turn Indian Barbie and Ken [View pics]

Ankita Lokhande's father passes away

Ankita Lokhande's father, Shashikant Lokhande was 68. The reason for his demise is not known but it is said that he was suffering from health issues. Ankita's father breathed last around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, 12th August 2023. Ankita had shared about her dad being unwell on her Instagram as well. This is truly tragic and we pray Ankita and her family get the strength to deal with such a big loss. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s loved up pictures define what true power couple looks like

Ankita Lokhande's post for her father on Father's Day

A couple of weeks ago, Ankita shared a heartfelt video wishing her father Father's Day. She penned a lengthy note revealing how he has always been her support system. She shared in her post that he would always make their wish come true when they were kids. She has seen him struggle. Ankita recalls how her father made sure she had money to pay rent when she first moved to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande gets badly criticised for posting a lovey dovey video with Vicky Jain; netizens call it vulgar and cheap

Trending Now

Talking about his ill health, Ankita Lokhande shared that she has seen him struggle with his health but her father, Shashikant has always had a strong will and that she and her family got strength because of his smiling face.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande with her father here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande's post from her pre-wedding festivities

Ankita Lokhande grooved to Teri Ladki Main on the Sangeet night of her pre-wedding festivities. She dedicated the post to her mother and father. The post and the performance left everyone emotional. On her mom and dad's wedding anniversary, she dropped pics from the Sangeet night and wished them, calling herself the luckiest girl on the planet to have such parents who understand her without words or any language.

It is said that the last rites of Ankita's father will be held at Oshiwara crematorium at 11 a.m. on 13th August 2023. Rest in peace, Ankita's daddy. May God give strength to the whole family to deal with the huge loss.