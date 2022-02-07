Ankita Lokhande was brutally trolled by netizens on social media when she shared a dancing video on the day of 's demise. A couple of hours ago, had shared a video in which she was seen grooving to Palak Tiwari and Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee. Ankita Lokhande is in a car with her businessman husband Vicky Jain who is in the driver's seat. They seem to be going out. Ankita had been playing music in the car and seemed in good mood. However, the actress got flak from the netizens. The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress was brutally trolled for posting such a video on the day Lata Mangeshkar passed away. Also Read - Asha Bhosle shares childhood picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram; dedicates her song 'Bachpan Ke Din'

However, soon after, Ankita Lokhande posted a condolence message for Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a picture of the late veteran singer and wrote, "Shayad phir is janam main mulakat ho na ho May your soul rest in peace." Check her post here:

Lata Mangeshkar suffered from multiple organ failure due to post-COVID complications. She breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital wherein she had been hospitalized for about a month. The veteran singer was cremated with full state honours last evening. , , Ira Khan, , had attended the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park. , , and more had visited the late singer's residence at Prabhu Kunj to pay their last respects.