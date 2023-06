Can you believe it? Pavitra Rishta has completed 14 years today! It gave us the best on-screen jodi, Manav and Archana. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their lead debut as Archana and Manav and quickly became everyone's favourites. Pavitra Rishta was a TRP topper and fans loved all the twists and turns that the makers brought into the lives of Archana and Manav. Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and recollected fond memories of the show. Fans are commenting on how they are missing Sushant in the same. Also Read - The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary oozes oomph in a high-slit gown, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod twin and more [VIEW PICS]

Ankita Lokhande pens a heartfelt note of gratitude as Pavitra Rishta completes 14 years

Ankita Lokhande has grabbed headlines in the entertainment news for sharing a post about 14 years of Pavitra Rishta. The actress shared a montage of herself as Archana in the popular TV show. Pavitra Rishta ran from 1st June 2009 to 25th October 2014. Ankita turns nostalgic and mentions how shit stills fresh and connected to her first ever baby. She thanked God for everything. Ankita Lokhande tanked Ekta Kapoor for believing that she could be Archana and giving her the identity of Archu. She shares that people still call and associate with her as Archana and she just loves it.

"Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I'm grateful forever," (sic) Ankita captions the heartfelt video post. We don't know if it is a fan-made video that Ankita shared or what. But is sure has grabbed attention of the netizens.

Watch the video shared by Ankita Lokhande on Pavitra Rishta clocking 14 years here:

Fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput in Ankita Lokhande's video post

Ankita Lokhande expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play Archana in such a memorable TV show. She did not mention Sushant Singh Rajput in the post. And there's no clip of Sushant in the video either. It seems like a fanmade video of Archana's moments. Anyway, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are missing him as Ankita and Sushant made the show a cult together. They have mentioned the same in the comment of Ankita's post. Check them out below:

Ankita Lokhande will be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar next alongside Randeep Hooda. The movie is releasing in 2023.