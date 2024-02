Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship is back on track, and once again it has been proven that Bigg Boss is no more a reality show. All that happens in the house is just for cameras, but the fans of the couple are happy that they are still together. During their stint in the house, Ankita and Vicky’s loved ones had departed and individually supported them, but one person who stood like a rock for the couple was Rashami Desai. When there came a time she strongly bashed Vicky Jain’s mom for breaking into her friend’s house and asked her to stay away and not interview between husband and wife. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants: Shoaib Ibrahim, Munawar Faruqui and others who have been approached for the show

Ankita and Rashami have been friends for ages. And many thought that after coming out of the house there would be a crack in their bonding due to the same reason. But no, the girls are meant to be friends forever, and this Pavitra Rishta is going to last till eternity.

Ankita Lokhande on Kangana Ranaut speaking against her and siding with Vicky Jain and his mom

Ankita even defended Kangana going against her claimed she is like her sister and was only worried about how things were being shown on national television. Ankita and Vicky became the most talked about couple after their appearance in the Bigg Boss 17 house. There are reports that Vicky will make a solo entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Ankita refused being offered Naagin 7. There are reports Isha Malviya will be a new Naagin.

Ankita even claimed that she is mentally affected after coming out of the house. She claimed of feeling hurt and mentioned that is a painful watch to se their fight on national television.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain