Ankita Lokhande drops video featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput, but is it really about him?

What is Ankita Lokhande's viral video with Sushant Singh Rajput about?

Television superstar Ankita Lokhande had gained massive popularity for her flawless acting in ZEE TV's show Pavitra Rishta. On April 29, she took to social media to take a nostalgic trip down the memory lane. The actress had put out a heartfelt video to pay tribute to her beloved pet Labrador, Scotch. As evident from the viral video clip that was shard by the actress, she had referred to an old interview that was recorded on the sets of her popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. In the video she had introduced her then-new pet, a puppy named Scotch. At that time, she had brought the pet home. The clip also features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, Ankita looks extremely happy and excited as she talks about her new baby Scotch. Such was her love for the pet that she mentions in the video that she got home someone who is “even more special" than Sushant’s onscreen character Manav. Of course, she refers to her pet.

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For many years, Ankita has been a loving pet parent and has often made headlines for her love for animals. In addition to Scotch, she has another pet named Hachtie.

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