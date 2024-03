Ankita Lokhande fans are waiting for the trailer of Swatantraya Veer Savarakar which is coming today. The actress is right now shooting for something in the state of Rajasthan. Ankita Lokhande is the leading lady of the movie. She took to Instagram to show support for Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has written down a book, Pain: The Portal To Enlightenment. It is now there on Amazon. She has also done a podcast with famous fitness blogger Ranveer Allahbadia. Ankita Lokhande shared a clip and said, 'Love You Di'. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did Manisha Rani take a sly jibe at Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness towards Vicky Jain? Check it out

Ankita Lokhande and her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput's family

She has often spoken about how deep is her bond with late Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The couple were together for six years till they parted in 2016. Inside Bigg Boss 17, she said that she waited for two years hoping that Sushant Singh Rajput would return in her life. It seems the late actor's father and sisters take her as a part of the family. Shweta Singh Kirti had wished her when she entered the show. Ankita Lokhande said his father KK Singh still talks to her on the phone.

Shweta Singh Kirti's book gets mixed reactions on social media

While Sushant Singh Rajput was the youngest in his family, she was the closest to him in age. Shweta Singh Kirti lives in the US where her husband is working. She has said that she began a spiritual journey after the tragic and shocking demise of her brother. Netizens have given her mixed reactions. A user said, "I thought you are a good sister but now I see your true colours. Using your dead brothers name to get limelight & talking all rubbish and nonsense is not good. Don't do that. You are hurting a pure soul," while someone else stated, "Lots of love to Sushant bhaiya and his whole family."