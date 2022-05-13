Ankita Lokhande gets brutally slammed for posing with hubby Vicky Jain; netizens drop nasty comments

Ankita Lokhande is one of the softest targets for social media trolls. The girl is trolled for anything and everything. Right now Ankita is at the happiest phase of her life, she got married to her beau Vicky Jain in the dreamiest way possible And has participated in a couple of reality shows along with him and due to that she often gets papped by the paparazzi. Today once again she was spotted along with her hubby on the sets of her reality show and the netizens are slamming her for the same. They have been dropping lots of hate comments on her in late actor 's connection and this is something unfair. Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and 7 more Bollywood couples who went separate ways years after marriage

One user wrote, " Sushant k sath the tab bhi iski Mammy sath rahti the ab Vicki k sath shadi ho gyi tab bhi sath h... Lagta h ladko ko kesse fasana h Mammy treaning deti rahti hai". Another user slammed her for marrying Vicky Jian, " bakwass Sushant jaise handsome ko chhor ke iss Bhoot se shadi kar li I don't believe". Many many were slammed for overacting and questioned what does her husband do.

Ankita is very much aware of the trolling and however, she gives a damn about it and leads her life positively. Even her hubby Vicky had mentioned receiving a lot of hatred and trolling after Sushant's death on their reality show without mentioning the late actor's name and many commended his maturity.

In an interaction talking about being troll after Sushant's death, Ankita had said, " I can’t do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don’t, they take me off that pedestal),” she said.

“I don’t think I existed in Sushant’s life since the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I’ve gone through, so it is okay".