and beau Vicky Jain are all set to get married next week. The pre-wedding festivities had already begun and the happy bride-to-be was seen sharing a few glimpses of her joyful moments. However, Ankita has reportedly injured herself just a few days ahead of her big day.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ankita has sprained her leg and admitted to the hospital for the treatment. The report says that Ankita has now been discharged from the hospital and doctors have advised her bed rest.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time now and the two are often seen sharing their PDA on social media with mushy pictures and videos. Recently, Vicky and Ankita had shared pictures of them wearing traditional Maharashtrian outfits. The first picture showed Vicky getting the Mundavalya (a traditional ornament worn by the bride and groom during the wedding) tied to his forehead. The second picture showed Ankita and Vicky posing happily in Mundavalya.

Ankita had also hosted a bachelorette party which saw her gal pals , Abhidnya Bhave, , , , , Aparna Dixit, Mishti Tyagi and others having a blast at the fun-filled affair with music, dance and food.

It is being said that Ankita and Vicky will be tying the knot on December 14. The wedding will be an elaborate affair with all the pre-wedding functions such as mehendi, haldi, sangeet. It is said that the festivities will begin from December 12.