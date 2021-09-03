In January, Ankita faced heavy trolling for celebrating over three million followers on Instagram and not giving due credit to her ex beau, late actor . A section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to Sushant. Fans had reacted sharply on social media after it was reported that Ankita was back to shoot for the new season of the TV show Pavitra Rishta. She has now strongly reacted to being constantly trolled by Sushant fans. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shanaya Kapoor trolled for overacting, Saira Banu suffers a heart attack, Sonam Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumours and more

"I can't do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logon ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logon ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don't, they take me off that pedestal)," Ankita told TOI while addressing the negativity directed at her after Sushant's death on June 14, 2020.

She further added, "I don't think I existed in Sushant's life since the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I've gone through, so it is okay."

Ankita is back on the sets of Pavitra Rishta that had made her and her ex-boyfriend Sushant a household name 12 years ago. While the actress reprises her role as Archana, actor has been roped in to play Manav Deshmukh, the character originally played by Sushant and later by .

Sushant's fans, however, are agitated claiming they would not watch the show, which no longer features Sushant as Manav. They have been trolling Ankita for being a part of the second season of the show just a year after Sushant's death. Fans also alleged that the makers of the show are cashing in on Sushant's death for publicity and monetary gain.

Fed up with all the negativity, Ankita had shared a video asking Sushant fans to stop blaming her since nobody knows her side of the story. "Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don’t know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she had said.