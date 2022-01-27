Ankita Lokhande has completed a month of marriage. The Pavitra Rishta actress is waiting for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 where she comes back as Archana. The lady reveals that she finished work on the show in October. Ankita Lokhande tells us, "I wrapped up the show a month before my wedding. That period was enough to figure out all the logistics. It was not tough as I had a month to concentrate on all the details." Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in Mumbai in December 2021. The wedding was a lavish three day affair. Portals did stories on the speculated amount the couple had spent on the wedding. Also Read - Naagin 6: Shaheer Sheikh's special cameo, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal lead roles — 7 updates that are going VIRAL

Ankita Lokhande told us that Vicky Jain is very keen to see her work. She told BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, "I am a very lazy person. Moreover, I am too choosy. Vicky is always motivating me to take up exciting work. He is someone who believes that you need to do something that you love, and stuff that keeps you invigorated. He like you, "Bas, kuch karo." In fact, I have two projects in the kitty. I will start work on them in April and May. Due to contract, I cannot reveal much."

Talking about life as a married woman, she said, "Nothing has changed so far. I hope it remains this way only." Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande knew each other for four years before they decided to marry. He is from a wealthy business family in Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh.