Ankita Lokhande is extremely affected by her personal life being looked down upon after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. The Pavitra Rishta actress who has come out of the house has insisted everyone judge her relationship claims that he fighting in the house with hubby Vicky Jain looked exaggerated on television. Ankita believes that her relationship with Vicky has become even stronger after their appearance in the house. But it is unhappy with the impact that the audience has on her relationship and claims it's the opposite. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande talks about bond with Kangana Ranaut; says 'She was very worried after seeing whatever happened in Bigg Boss 17'

In her recent interview with Sidharth Kanan, Ankita claimed that her fight looked exaggerated on TV and it was very painful for her to watch the episodes. "It still hurts. I am not recovering from it, and it’s not because of anybody else, it’s because of us. I saw some of my scenes, and I was just telling Vicky yesterday that you know we have fun, and we say things like, ‘I will hit you’ in jest. But on the TV, it looked so exaggerated. Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay. But it’s come with such force on TV that it’s traumatic, it’s not healthy to watch, it’s not nice to watch. Whatever we did, we did it ourselves, no one else was there, we were fighting there, but somewhere there’s a lot of love in that fight too." Also Read - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli take a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party; here's how netizens reacted

Ankita even revealed that she is staying away from the Bigg Boss 17 reunion as she gets anxiety going through the same people.

Ankita Lokhande who got strong support from her fans was lashed by her sister-like friend Kangana Ranaut, reacting to the same, Ankita is happy with the way the Tejas actress stood by Vicky's family and claimed that she was worried about her and Vicky after seeing them in the show

